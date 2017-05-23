Florida Panthers: Analyzing Jason Demers For Jordan Eberle Trade Rumor
When the Florida Panthers signed defenseman Jason Demers to a five-year, $22.5 million contract, there were little doubts on what Demers was to bring. A natural puck moving defenseman, Demers was viewed as the tying piece to a defensive core that lost both Brian Campbell and Erik Gudbranson to free agency and trade respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rat Trick.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Mon
|BigPhartse
|94
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC