Flames extend general manager Brad Treliving

21 hrs ago

Treliving, the Flames' GM since April 2014, has signed a multiyear extension. Treliving has served as Flames GM since April 2014 and Calgary has reached the playoffs twice under his tenure, including this season when they were swept in the first round by the Anaheim Ducks.

