Flames extend general manager Brad Treliving
Flames extend general manager Brad Treliving Treliving, the Flames' GM since April 2014, has signed a multiyear extension. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2qr9ZRu Treliving has served as Flames GM since April 2014 and Calgary has reached the playoffs twice under his tenure, including this season when they were swept in the first round by the Anaheim Ducks.
