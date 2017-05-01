Female Oilers fans upset after women's washrooms are swapped to accommodate men at arena
At Sunday's Edmonton Oilers playoff game at Rogers Place, some female fans were surprised to find women's bathrooms had been converted to men's, causing their wait times to increase. The Oilers Entertainment group attempted to cut down on the wait times by adding a staff member to the washrooms to help point out empty stalls and putting sticks on the floor to assist fans in knowing where to line up.
