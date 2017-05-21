Edmonton Oilers: Just the beginning

Edmonton Oilers: Just the beginning

Read more: Isportsweb.com

The Edmonton Oilers bowed out of the playoffs following a tight Game 7 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on May 10. While the sting of losing a Game 7 was clearly felt in Edmonton, it was not nearly as bad as, for example, when the Ducks went 0-4 in Game 7's in their previous four seasons. The Oilers, however, reached the playoffs for the first time in a decade this year, and they achieved much more than most anticipated, Connor McDavid had an incredible sophomore campaign, but what will he do for an encore in 2017-2018? Photo by: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports The reasons for their success, however, were not surprising.

