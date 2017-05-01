Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid nominated for NHL's Hart Trophy

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid takes part in warm up before taking on the San Jose Sharks during NHL playoff action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday April 14, 2017. The Edmonton Oilers beefed up their top line Tuesday as they prepared for a second round NHL series against the Anaheim Ducks, a series that centre Connor McDavid says will feature more hits, bodychecks, bruises, and ice packs.

