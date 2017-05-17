Edmonton Oilers' Andrej Sekera out 6-9 months with torn ACL
The undisclosed injury that Edmonton Oilers defenceman Andrej Sekera suffered during the playoffs is much more serious than many fans had hoped. Peter Chiarelli said Tuesday that the veteran defenceman will be out between six and nine months with a torn ACL.
