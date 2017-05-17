Edmonton defenceman Andrej Sekera out 6-9 months with torn knee ligament

The Edmonton Oilers season ended just under a week ago in Anaheim, a 2-1 loss to the Ducks in Game 7 of their second round Stanley Cup Playoff series. Well, they're further along than in recent years when one of the biggest criticisms of the Edmonton Oilers by some was the National Hockey League team's penchant for drafting forwards first overall when there was a clear need on the blue-line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.