Ducks @ Oilers PREVIEW: Time to Get Even
The Ducks left Orange County in a two-game hole, looking like things could get out of control if Edmonton could take Game #3. But, thanks to a huge game from from up and down the the Anaheim forward group, the Ducks got it done and avoided being pushed to the brink of elimination.
