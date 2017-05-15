Dave Rowe: The Wrong Guys
Fans mock the refs during the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers game during the first period in game six of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Edmonton on Sunday, May 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Not just the title of a really bad cop buddy comedy, it's the ongoing narrative of the Stanley Cup playoffs as we seem to be hearing more about Ryan Keller, Chris Neil and their ilk than we are of the few big names stars still skating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC