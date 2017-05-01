Crosby, McDavid and Bobrovsky are Hart Trophy finalists
Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky are finalists for the NHL's Hart Trophy. The award is given annually to the league's most valuable player.
