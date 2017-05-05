Councillor Scott McKeen asks questions about going to the bathroom after Edmonton Oilers games
Edmonton city councillor Scott McKeen is looking for the city to help crackdown on some of the less savoury after effects of the Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup Playoff run. "Many of these fans participate in the Canadian tradition of mixing various amounts of beer and or other beverages with spectatorship," McKeen said.
