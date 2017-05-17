Chiarelli feels Oilers exceeded expectations but are ready to take the next step
The Edmonton Oilers season ended just under a week ago in Anaheim, a 2-1 loss to the Ducks in Game 7 of their second round Stanley Cup Playoff series. By all accounts this season was a success for the Oilers who clinched a playoff spot for the first time in 11 years, won a six-game series in the first round against the San Jose Sharks, and fell one game short of the Western Conference Final.
