Bad first period start hurts Ducks in loss to Oilers to force Game 7

Ryan Getzlaf pointed out exactly to when things started to go wrong in the Anaheim Ducks' 7-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal series. Ducks goalie John Gibson allowed three goals on his first six shots and the Oilers never looked back, sending the series to a seventh and deciding game back in Anaheim on Wednesday.

