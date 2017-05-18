'87 Oilers, '77 Habs among greatest N...

'87 Oilers, '77 Habs among greatest NHL teams of all time

Thursday May 18 Read more: MSNBC

The "Great One" thinks the 1986-87 Edmonton Oilers are the greatest team he played on, but there's no shortage of debate over whether that's the best team of all-time. Four of Wayne Gretzky's 1980s Oilers dynasty teams are among the 20 "Greatest NHL teams" as voted by fans during the league's 100th anniversary.

Chicago, IL

