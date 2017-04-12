What time is Sharks playoff game on, and which channel?
San Jose Sharks' Joonas Donskoi battles for position against the Edmonton Oilers' Kris Russell in the first period of their NHL game at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. Puck drops on the Sharks-Oilers playoff series tonight, with Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference face-off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC