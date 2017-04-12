What time is Sharks playoff game on, and which channel?

San Jose Sharks' Joonas Donskoi battles for position against the Edmonton Oilers' Kris Russell in the first period of their NHL game at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. Puck drops on the Sharks-Oilers playoff series tonight, with Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference face-off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.