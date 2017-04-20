[WATCH] 9-Year-Old Boy's Reaction to Surprise from Dad Goes Viral

Here in Edmonton, we're going through our first Edmonton Oilers playoff run in 11 years! I would do just about anything for a ticket to one of those games Well how about Chicago Cubs fans? They famously broke a 108 year Championship drought after winning the World Series last year And perhaps the only thing more famous than that drought, is their fan base! Cubs fans might even rival Oiler fans with their passionmight At least one young Cubs fans does. 9-year-old Kolt was busy helping out with the chores at their family farm in Indiana when his Dad had a surprise for him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CISN Country 103.9 FM.