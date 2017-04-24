UFC 216 Scheduled for Sept. 9 in Edmonton
The Ultimate Fighting Championship will hold its first-ever event in Edmonton on Sept. 9. The Las Vegas-based promotion announced Thursday that UFC 216 will take place at Rogers Place, making Edmonton the 10th Canadian city to host the Octagon.
