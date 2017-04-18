There are ample toilets, but you can'...

There are ample toilets, but you can't use them: Why it's so hard to pee at an Edmonton Oilers game

As the Edmonton Oilers enjoy their first playoff run in 11 years, fans have started to notice something odd about their new downtown arena: There are few places to pee. With lineups for washrooms lasting the entirety of an intermission, desperate men have been seen taking aim at sinks.

