The Margin: Watch 18,000 Canadian hockey fans sing 'The Star-Spangled Banner'

Canadians might not be too happy with the United States these days, what with all that talk of a trade war, but a helpful crowd in Edmonton still belted out a rousing rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" on Sunday after a mic died during the playing of the national anthems before an NHL playoff game. Canadian country music star Brett Kissel was tasked with singing the anthems prior to the start of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup playoffs between the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks on Sunday afternoon.

