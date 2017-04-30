The Margin: Watch 18,000 Canadian hoc...

The Margin: Watch 18,000 Canadian hockey fans sing 'The Star-Spangled Banner'

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Canadians might not be too happy with the United States these days, what with all that talk of a trade war, but a helpful crowd in Edmonton still belted out a rousing rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" on Sunday after a mic died during the playing of the national anthems before an NHL playoff game. Canadian country music star Brett Kissel was tasked with singing the anthems prior to the start of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup playoffs between the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks on Sunday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 3
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15) May '15 stewart scott 3
News Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
See all Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,913 • Total comments across all topics: 280,685,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC