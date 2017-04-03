Six questions as the NHL regular season comes to a close Who wins the Hart Trophy? How will the Metropolitan Division shake out? Will Stamkos return? Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nDaXby Connor McDavid has led the Edmonton Oilers to a 9-1 record in their last 10 games to make the strongest case. At 20, he could be heading toward his first 100-point season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.