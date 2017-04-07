Sharksa Couture skates for third straight day, but not Thornton
Sharks center Logan Couture participated in an optional practice Friday and said it felt good to be skating for a third straight day but still does not know when he'll be able to play again. There was no contact during the optional skate, which saw roughly half of the Sharks' roster on the ice.
