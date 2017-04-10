Sharks to face Oilers in first round of playoffs
SAN JOSE >> The Sharks will face their former coach and one of the hottest teams in the NHL to start the postseason. The Sharks, who finished third in the Pacific Division, will play the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after, late Sunday, Anaheim's game against Los Angeles went to overtime, giving the Ducks at least one point and their fifth straight regular season division title.
