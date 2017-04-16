Sharks Notes: DeBoer won't change approach to defending Oilers' McDavid on home ice
By now, anyone who has followed the Sharks over the last two years is quite familiar with the concept of "rolling four lines." Head coach Pete DeBoer was determined to establish a four-line identity in San Jose when he took over for Todd McLellan in May 2015, and he insists that he won't veer from the strategy with the world's most dangerous scorer, Connor McDavid, in town for Game 3 of the Sharks' first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at the SAP Center on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC