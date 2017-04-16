Sharks Notes: DeBoer won't change approach to defending Oilers' McDavid on home ice

By now, anyone who has followed the Sharks over the last two years is quite familiar with the concept of "rolling four lines." Head coach Pete DeBoer was determined to establish a four-line identity in San Jose when he took over for Todd McLellan in May 2015, and he insists that he won't veer from the strategy with the world's most dangerous scorer, Connor McDavid, in town for Game 3 of the Sharks' first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at the SAP Center on Sunday.

