Sharks haunted by missed chances in series loss to Oilers

Maroon, traded from Anaheim last season, has been playing on a line with McDavid and Draisaitl for much of the year, although he got bumped down the lineup for the speeder Drake Caggiula as the San Jose series progressed. Wilson indicated that signing defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic and goalie Martin Jones to contract extensions is a "priority", but the Sharks can't have formal contract talks with either player until July 1, as both players have one-year remaining on their contracts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.