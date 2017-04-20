Ryan Smyth disappointed with NHL's Olympic decision:...
Former Edmonton Oilers captain Ryan Smyth was among the list of players unhappy with the NHL's decision to not participate in the Olympics. On Monday the league announced it will not take part in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
