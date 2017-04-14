Purdy: Playoff hockey in Canada is like eating lunch with Mickey Mouse at Disneyland
Former Edmonton Oilers player Wayne Gretzky waves to the crowd after the final NHL hockey game at Rexall Place, Wednesday, April 6, 2016, in Edmonton, Alberta. The Oilers defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-2.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC