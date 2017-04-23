Predators-Blues, Oilers-Ducks open se...

Predators-Blues, Oilers-Ducks open second round Wednesday

The NHL is down to eight teams with the St. Louis Blues hosting the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks hosting the Edmonton Oilers to start the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs Wednesday night. San Jose Sharks left wing Mikkel Boedker battles for the puck against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Matthew Benning during the first period in Game 6 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.

