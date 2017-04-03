Pacific Division title, playoff seeding at stake on last day
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid skates with the puck against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Toronto Maple Leafs salute fans following the team's NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Toronto on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC