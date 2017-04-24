Oilers watch party sells out in 30 minutes; people re-selling $5 charity tickets for profit
Tickets for Friday's Edmonton Oilers watch party at Rogers Place for Game 2 of the series against the Ducks sold out in 30 minutes. All 18,000 tickets available to watch the away game at the Oilers' barn in Edmonton were snapped up after going on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday.
