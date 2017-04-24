Oilers say nothing changes as Ducks face injuries heading into Game 2

The Edmonton Oilers will look to bring a 2-0 series lead back home tonight when they face the Anaheim Ducks in Game 2 of their second round Stanley Cup Playoff series. The Oilers took Game 1 by a score of 5-3 , in that game Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieksa left early and didn't return.

