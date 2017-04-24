Oilers reunite McDavid line to add size ahead of playoff series versus Ducks

The Edmonton Oilers beefed up their top line Tuesday as they prepared for a second round NHL series against the Anaheim Ducks, a series that centre Connor McDavid says will feature more hits, bodychecks, bruises, and ice packs. "San Jose was a team, they didn't want to engage us physically and they didn't want to get some of our big guys emotional and get that going," McDavid said after practice just before the Oilers flew out to southern California.

