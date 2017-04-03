Oilers beat Canucks 3-2, clinch at least second in Pacific

Edmonton Oilers' Jordan Eberle; Ryan Nugent-Hopkins; Andrej Sekera, of Slovakia; and Milan Lucic, from left, celebrate Eberle's goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Vancouver Canucks' Troy Stecher reacts after getting struck on the face by the puck during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.