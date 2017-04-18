Oil and fire make for intense battle of Alberta
Andrew and Jody Looy might share many things as a married couple, but a love of the same hockey team is not one of them, with Andrew an Oilers fan and Jody a Flames fan, making for some friendly competition around the house. A resurgence in the fate of the Edmonton Oilers has seen the Battle of Alberta intensify, as both Oilers and Flames fans are feeling the buzz of excitement and rivalry following more than a decade since both teams have made the playoffs.
