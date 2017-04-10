NHL Power Rankings: Capitals lead pac...

NHL Power Rankings: Capitals lead pack, Canadiens in top five as playoffs arrive

There is no change atop the NHL standings as the 2016-17 regular season quickly fades into the rear-view mirror, and thus the Washington Capitals remain the obvious favorite among the league's best. In fact, the Caps have only seemed to up their game since a late-season slump, and even their dismal postseason history cannot wipe away the fact that they enter the Stanley Cup playoffs with odds in their favor.

Chicago, IL

