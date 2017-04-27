NBC Sports, Snapchat debut NHL playoff beard filter NBC Sports saw Snapchat and its 160 million daily users as an attractive way to market playoffs. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ppAzfv But what if you're a fan of one of these teams and unable to grow your own playoff beard in solidarity? NBC Sports has you covered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.