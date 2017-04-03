Mobile toilets coming soon to Edmonton arena district
The city wants to set up trailers such as these for use in the downtown area during the Edmonton Oilers playoff run. The City of Edmonton is looking for ways to stop people from urinating in public downtown before developing a master plan for public washrooms.
