McDavid's sophomore season may top Crosby as best in recent memory

Monday

Crosby racked up 120 points in 79 games during his second season with the Pittsburgh Penguins , the sixth-highest total for a sophomore in history - trailing only Wayne Gretzky , Mario Lemieux , Peter Stastny , Kent Nilsson , and Mike Bossy . There's a case to be made that Connor McDavid's current second-year campaign with the Edmonton Oilers has been as good and maybe even better than Crosby's, and it comes down to the way he's generated offence.

