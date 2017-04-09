McDavid wins Art Ross; Crosby wins Ro...

McDavid wins Art Ross; Crosby wins Rocket Richard Trophy

MSNBC

In his second NHL season, Connor McDavid captained the Edmonton Oilers to a playoff berth and clinched the Art Ross Trophy - at the age of 20. A generational talent armed with blazing speed and terrific skills with the puck, capable of keeping up with his fast feet, McDavid was the only player in the league this season to eclipse the 90-point mark. He entered the final day of the regular season needing only two points versus the Vancouver Canucks to reach 100.

