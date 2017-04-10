McDavid hits 100 points, Eberle has hat trick and Oilers win

Vancouver Canucks' Chris Tanev takes out Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday April 9, 2017. Vancouver Canucks' Reid Boucher shoots the puck wide past Edmonton Oilers goalie Laurent Brossoit during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday April 9, 2017.

