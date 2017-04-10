McDavid hits 100 points, Eberle has hat trick and Oilers win
Vancouver Canucks' Chris Tanev takes out Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday April 9, 2017. Vancouver Canucks' Reid Boucher shoots the puck wide past Edmonton Oilers goalie Laurent Brossoit during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday April 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC