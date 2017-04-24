Maroon delivering playoff magic for the Oilers

We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? Patrick Maroon of St. Louis, Missouri scored the game winning goal for the Edmonton Oilers in game two of the Oilers' second round playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday evening.

