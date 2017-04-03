Lucic lights up Sharks, Talbot sets wins record
Milan Lucic struck for a natural hat trick in the third period as the Edmonton Oilers scored a 4-2 win Thursday night in San Jose. Cam Talbot set a new Oilers team record by recording his 41st win of the season.
