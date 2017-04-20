Kings' offense erupts in 6-4 win to end Oilers' streak
Los Angeles Kings right wing Jarome Iginla has his shot blocked by Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Kings center Jonny Brodzinski is checked by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC