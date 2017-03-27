Kane on the road to another trophy
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane, right, controls the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Markus Nutivaara during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 31, 2017, in Chicago. If there were any doubts about whether Patrick Kane knows where he stands in the NHL scoring race, they were all but erased after the Blackhawks' 3-1 victory over Columbus on Friday night.
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
