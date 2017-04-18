Healthy Thornton, Couture get Sharks back in series

With Thornton missing two of the first three games with a knee injury and Couture looking nothing like the player who led the playoffs in scoring last spring in his return from a serious mouth injury, the Sharks stumbled at the start against Edmonton with shutout losses in Games 2 and 3. That all changed Tuesday night when Couture scored two goals and Thornton assisted on another in San Jose's 7-0 win over the Oilers on Tuesday night that tied their series at two games apiece headed into Game 5 in Edmonton on Thursday. "They drive the bus, no question about that," forward Jannik Hansen said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.