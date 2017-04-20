Gretzky buzzing over McDavid, Matthews' NHL playoff debuts
In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, Wayne Gretzky speaks to the media before the Toronto Maple Leafs played the Detroit Red Wings during the NHL Centennial Classic in Toronto. The significance of budding young stars Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews making their respective playoff debuts isn't lost on Wayne Gretzky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC