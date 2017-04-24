Giant, stinky flower blooms in Edmonton, delighting fans with its stench

While fans of the Edmonton Oilers celebrated their team taking a 2-0 lead in their second-round series against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night, a corpse flower known as "Putrella" bloomed at the city's Muttart Conservatory. The two-metre-tall plant produces an odour similar to rotting meat during the bloom, which is anticipated to last just 48 hours.

