Edmonton Oilers Shuffle Lines Ahead of Game 5
The Edmonton Oilers shuffled their lines at Thursday's practice ahead of Game 5. They will look to rebound on home ice after suffering a rough 7-0 loss to the Sharks Tuesday. Drake Caggiula moved up to the top six and is now in Patrick Maroon's spot on the top line.
