Edmonton Oilers fans gear up for Roun...

Edmonton Oilers fans gear up for Round 2 of Stanley Cup playoffs

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Edmonton Oilers fans gear up for Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs with the team facing the Anaheim Ducks Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Round two of the Stanley Cup playoffs gets underway Wednesday night and the Edmonton Oilers are in Anaheim to face the Ducks .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 3
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15) May '15 stewart scott 3
News Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
See all Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,744 • Total comments across all topics: 280,592,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC