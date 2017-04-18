Edmonton Oilers fan rally transforms Churchill Square into sea of orange
Hundreds of people took to Churchill Square Thursday afternoon for the city's Orange Crush rally for fans to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers . Fans dressed in Oilers gear, proudly waving Oilers flags, gathered to show support for the team as they get set to play Game 5 against the San Jose Sharks at home Thursday night.
