Edmonton Oilers' dynamic duo (Kassian and Talbot) strikes again in...

If you're wondering what a cross between Raffi Torres and Fernando Pisani might look like, consider the gap-toothed guy with pork-chop sideburns and a big, Shark-eating grin. After grabbing Game 2 by the throat in Edmonton, laying out a handful of San Jose Sharks with his bone-crushing hits and then scoring the game-winning goal for good measure, the Oilers playoff hero delivered another knockout punch Sunday in San Jose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.