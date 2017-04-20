Edmonton Oilers' dynamic duo (Kassian and Talbot) strikes again in...
If you're wondering what a cross between Raffi Torres and Fernando Pisani might look like, consider the gap-toothed guy with pork-chop sideburns and a big, Shark-eating grin. After grabbing Game 2 by the throat in Edmonton, laying out a handful of San Jose Sharks with his bone-crushing hits and then scoring the game-winning goal for good measure, the Oilers playoff hero delivered another knockout punch Sunday in San Jose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC